Mauritius: The National Youth Environment Council Set Up in 2020 Under the Aegis of the Pmo

press release

The National Youth Environment Council (NYEC) was set up under the aegis of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on 23 October 2020 and had its first meeting on Tuesday 30 March 2021 through Microsoft Teams, an online platform for meetings, given the prevailing confinement due to the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question with regards to the setting up, the composition and the date of the first meeting of the NYEC.

He recalled that a call for applications from registered Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) was published in the press during the first week of November 2020, following which 40 applications were received.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored that members of the NYEC were chosen based on the establishment of a gender balance and appropriate representation of NGOs involved in the conservation and preservation of marine sciences, biodiversity, climate change, sustainable agriculture and education/heritage. Following the acceptance of the offer by the Chairperson, Dr Allam Zaheer, and the other members during the first week of March 2021, the NYEC was constituted and is comprised of thirteen members, he stated.

Mr Jugnauth pointed out that during its first meeting, the Council discussed its strategic vision and agreed on the modalities for its proper functioning, including the setting up of Sub-Committees for focused and thematic discussions so as to come up with appropriate recommendations and proposals. The Prime Minister's Office is providing the required facilities and logistics for the Council to operate efficiently and effectively, he concluded.