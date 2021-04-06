Mauritius: The National Youth Environment Council Set Up in 2020 Under the Aegis of the Pmo

6 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The National Youth Environment Council (NYEC) was set up under the aegis of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on 23 October 2020 and had its first meeting on Tuesday 30 March 2021 through Microsoft Teams, an online platform for meetings, given the prevailing confinement due to the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question with regards to the setting up, the composition and the date of the first meeting of the NYEC.

He recalled that a call for applications from registered Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) was published in the press during the first week of November 2020, following which 40 applications were received.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored that members of the NYEC were chosen based on the establishment of a gender balance and appropriate representation of NGOs involved in the conservation and preservation of marine sciences, biodiversity, climate change, sustainable agriculture and education/heritage. Following the acceptance of the offer by the Chairperson, Dr Allam Zaheer, and the other members during the first week of March 2021, the NYEC was constituted and is comprised of thirteen members, he stated.

Mr Jugnauth pointed out that during its first meeting, the Council discussed its strategic vision and agreed on the modalities for its proper functioning, including the setting up of Sub-Committees for focused and thematic discussions so as to come up with appropriate recommendations and proposals. The Prime Minister's Office is providing the required facilities and logistics for the Council to operate efficiently and effectively, he concluded.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.