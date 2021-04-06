Mauritius: Psac Examination Kicked Off This Morning

6 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) Assessment 2020/2021 for Grade 6 students kicked off this morning, with the French paper. Some 17 406 students are taking part in the exams.

In the afternoon private candidates will sit for the Science paper and exams will go on till Friday 09 April 2021.

Arrangements have been made by the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology so as to ensure that the PSAC be held in best possible conditions in line with strict sanitary protocols.

All necessary measures are being taken to limit any risk of contamination in terms of sitting arrangements, wearing of masks, and use of hand sanitisers during the examinations. Students are also required to respect social distancing in buses.

In addition, during this examination period, transport facilities being put at the disposal of students by the National Land Transport Authority.

