Malawi: Bullets Maintain Unbeaten Run, Bag Full Points in 2 Games

Nyasa Big Bullets have stretched their unbeaten run to seven games after they beat Tigers 2-0 in the TNM Super League at Mpira Stadium, Chiwembe township in Blantyre.

The victory means that the People's Team have moved to fifth on the log-table after collecting full points in the two games since the league resumption.

In the games against Tigers, Bullets Coach, Palisto Pasuwa made five changes to the line up that won on Saturday against Mzuzu Warriors as he brought in Nickson Nyasulu, Yamikani Fodya, Chimango Kayira, Luke Chima and Bright Munthali for John Lanjesi, McFallen Mgwira, Meshack Seleman, Zicco Mkanda and Meshack Seleman who dropped to the bench, while Precious Sambani was serving a suspension.

Bullets led by Chimwemwe Idana on the midfield bossed the play and in the 39th minute, Idana was brought down on the edge of the 18-yard box from which left-footed Fodya stepped up before unleashing a brilliant shot to beat Mikuwa.

The Kau-Kau boys squandered some scoring opportunities with a glorious one when Batison and Chiudza made their way into the box only to be denied by another fantastic defending from Blessings Mpokera, who was playing his second match following his promotion from the Reserve team.

Sensing danger, Bullets coach introduced some fresh legs as Zicco Mkanda was one of them thrown in.

In the 75th minute, Bullets doubled the lead as Ngwira delivered a good corner kick into the box and was easily tapped in by Mkanda, who scored his third goal in two matches and a fifth in the league this season.

The scoreline should have been increased to three as Idana dribbled past Ivin Mwakapenda and Ganizani Anthony before his shot was tipped over the cross bar by Mikuwa for a corner.

As Tigers tried to push for a consolation goal, Bullets stood firm and guard the 0-2 victory to collect maximum points and move into fifth position with 18 points from nine games, whilst Tigers are still stuck on position 14 with eight points from ten games.

Bullets also thrashed Mzuzu Warriors 3-0 the previous day.