Namibia: Swapo Denounces Calls to Overthrow Geingob ... Ipc Denies Petition

Ongwediva — The Swapo party leadership in Oshana has denounced attempts by some individuals of IPC calling on the nation to sign an online petition to overthrow President Hage Geingob and his cabinet.

Swapo coordinator in Oshana region, Samuel Nelongo said the attempts to overthrow government denigrate the gains of the long liberation struggle and the right of Namibians to freely elect their government.

"The Swapo party leadership in Oshana wants to condemn the attempt by some unscrupulous, devious and politically immoral elements in our society to oust, topple and overthrow its government through undemocratic and unconstitutional means," said Nelongo.

His call comes after a video and an online petition was widely circulated, calling on the nation to sign and rally behind Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) to overthrow the sitting government.

Nelongo called on peace loving Namibians to reject the petition and not to participate in what he coins "visionless schemes and acts aimed at weakening the Namibian state".

He stressed that the current government was democratically elected by the people as provided for in the constitution.

The spokesperson for IPC in the northern regions, Eino Heelu said he was not aware of any petition.

"As a party, we are not aware of any petition and we have not delegated anyone to speak on behalf of the party," said Heelu.

Meanwhile, the president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans' Association (NNLVA), retired police commissioner Ben Shikovelo Shikongo said ex-combatants will not allow Geingob to be "dethroned dubiously".

Shikongo made the remarks whilst addressing the commemoration of the Battle of Enghandja in Ohangwena region on Friday.

Enghandja, a rural village in the Ohangwena, is where a conflict took place between then forces of the colonial regime and ex-combatants of the Swapo military wing, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) on 2 April 1989.

"Over our dead bodies, the President will not be removed unconstitutionally as being advocated by some individuals of the opposition parties," Shikongo told the commemoration gathering.

He claimed that "anarchists" have been developing in the country in recent times, adopting a fashion of insulting leaders in the Swapo-led government "right, left and centre" in the media.

Such an attitude, Shikongo said, is disturbing and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

He was quick to blame the young people, especially in the opposition, of ill manners leading to confusion and an influence for the nation to turn against Swapo.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

- additional reporting by Nampa