Namibia: Swapo Denounces Calls to Overthrow Geingob ... Ipc Denies Petition

6 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — The Swapo party leadership in Oshana has denounced attempts by some individuals of IPC calling on the nation to sign an online petition to overthrow President Hage Geingob and his cabinet.

Swapo coordinator in Oshana region, Samuel Nelongo said the attempts to overthrow government denigrate the gains of the long liberation struggle and the right of Namibians to freely elect their government.

"The Swapo party leadership in Oshana wants to condemn the attempt by some unscrupulous, devious and politically immoral elements in our society to oust, topple and overthrow its government through undemocratic and unconstitutional means," said Nelongo.

His call comes after a video and an online petition was widely circulated, calling on the nation to sign and rally behind Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) to overthrow the sitting government.

Nelongo called on peace loving Namibians to reject the petition and not to participate in what he coins "visionless schemes and acts aimed at weakening the Namibian state".

He stressed that the current government was democratically elected by the people as provided for in the constitution.

The spokesperson for IPC in the northern regions, Eino Heelu said he was not aware of any petition.

"As a party, we are not aware of any petition and we have not delegated anyone to speak on behalf of the party," said Heelu.

Meanwhile, the president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans' Association (NNLVA), retired police commissioner Ben Shikovelo Shikongo said ex-combatants will not allow Geingob to be "dethroned dubiously".

Shikongo made the remarks whilst addressing the commemoration of the Battle of Enghandja in Ohangwena region on Friday.

Enghandja, a rural village in the Ohangwena, is where a conflict took place between then forces of the colonial regime and ex-combatants of the Swapo military wing, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) on 2 April 1989.

"Over our dead bodies, the President will not be removed unconstitutionally as being advocated by some individuals of the opposition parties," Shikongo told the commemoration gathering.

He claimed that "anarchists" have been developing in the country in recent times, adopting a fashion of insulting leaders in the Swapo-led government "right, left and centre" in the media.

Such an attitude, Shikongo said, is disturbing and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

He was quick to blame the young people, especially in the opposition, of ill manners leading to confusion and an influence for the nation to turn against Swapo.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

- additional reporting by Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.