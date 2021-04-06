Zimbabwe: Dindingwe Wins Second Tiara Leg

6 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

DIngigwe was in her usual top form as she claimed The Silver Slipper, a second leg of the Triple Tiara, to add to the Fillies Classic at Borrowdale Park and race course at the weekend.

The runner had to beat her long-time rival, True Beauty, who has won the Tote Free Handicap.

Peaceable who raced in the familiar colours of Newbury Racing came second as the Rogers Satombo piloted Dindingwe was in top form.Outsider Rocquette from the Kirk Swanson yard was third as True Beauty completed the places.

Most racing enthusiasts were expecting a tight duel between Dindingwe and True Beauty but it was not the case as Peaceable had a good outing.

There were two future races on the day with The Breeders Champion Cup which came after The Silver Slipper also coming up with surprises.

The race had seasoned runners and it was Wantage who represented Newbury Racing coming up first in a race that had five runners.

From the Bridget Stidolph yard Wantage won the race by three lens as Mr Greenlight who had Kelvin Derere on the irons, managed to outclass seasoned campaigners who included Three To Tango and Yarraman to finish second.Yarraman, by Await The Dawn (USA) and ridden by Hennie Greyling, was third as Three To Tango completed the places.

