Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Fatalities and Infections Up in Medenine

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Medenine governorate during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 410.

128 infections were further recorded, pushing the caseload to 10,383, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz stated to TAP Tuesday.

These infection cases were identified in Midoun (30),Houmet Essouk (25), South Medenine (25), Ben Guerdane (16), Zarzis (15), North Médenine (9) and Sidi Makhlouf (8).

Besides, 4,503 people have been vaccinated, 643 of whom are among the health professionals and the elderly people who were administered their second shot of the vaccine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.