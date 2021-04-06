Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Fatalities and Infections Up in Medenine

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Medenine governorate during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 410.

128 infections were further recorded, pushing the caseload to 10,383, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz stated to TAP Tuesday.

These infection cases were identified in Midoun (30),Houmet Essouk (25), South Medenine (25), Ben Guerdane (16), Zarzis (15), North Médenine (9) and Sidi Makhlouf (8).

Besides, 4,503 people have been vaccinated, 643 of whom are among the health professionals and the elderly people who were administered their second shot of the vaccine.