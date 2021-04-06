Tunisia: Health Professionals Start to Be Administered 2nd Shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

Tunis/Tunisia — Health professionals started on Tuesday morning to be administered the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the El Menzah sports centre.

Head of the Emergency Medical Assistance Department in the Northeast Samir Abdelmoumen stated to TAP that 70 health professionals had been administered their second shot of the vaccine Tuesday morning, pending the inoculation of others throughout the day.

On this occasion, Abdelmoumen called on all Tunisians to massively join the inoculation drive which remains, according to him, the only way out, indicating that the adverse effects of the vaccine are still very minor, if not totally absent according to his experience and that of many other people.

The national vaccination campaign started on March 13.

According to the latest figures of the Health Ministry released on Tuesday, 98,057 people have been inoculated in 24 days out of more than 916 thousand registrations on the evax.tn platform.