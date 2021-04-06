Africa: FAZ Salutes Top Zambian Clubs for Embracing Women's Game

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical director Lyson Zulusad he is delighted to see more FAZ Super Division clubs embracing women's teams in their structures.

Zulu was the guest of honor as 2020/2021 TOTAL CAF Confederation Cup campaigners NAPSA Stars launch of their NAPSA Queens club on March 30 in Lusaka.

NAPSA became the seventh FAZ Super Division club to have a women's side, joining ZESCO United, Green Buffaloes, Lusaka Dynamos, Nkwazi, Nkana and Red Arrows.

"I think the other Super League clubs in Zambia should emulate what you have done, we need to increase the participation of women in our game, and if all the Super League teams can emulate and create women's teams, then we are giving the girl child a platform to play football. And hopefully from there, we can pick the talent that can represent us at national team level," Zulu said.

"Women's football has brought us a lot of success having qualified to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the very first time, and I think with such initiatives, we can be rest assured that success will come."

Unlike the other six teams that are campaigning in the newly formed 14-team FAZ Women's National League that entered its third round on April 3rd, NAPSA will start life in the second tier zonal Lusaka Provincial League.

NAPSA Queens will be under the helm of former Copper Queens Zambia National team coach Enala Phiri.

"The technical team is led by the very able coach Enala, who is very well known, and she has been very passionate about the women's game. I have no doubt she will bring the success that the NAPSA team deserves," Zulu added.

Meanwhile, coach Enala said she is excited to be part of the NAPSA Queens project. "I can only promise the best, I know I will deliver for you the club and the work start now," she said.

"We are ready to face any team and we are not looking down and we are going to do the business on the pitch."