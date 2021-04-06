Nigeria's Oil Refineries Are a Mess and Symbolise the Country's Descent Into Corruption and Waste

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Azubuike Ishiekwene

The decision by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to shell out another $1.5bn to repair the Port Harcourt oil refinery indicates that Abuja is clearly not in the mood to curtail corruption or rein in its appetite for waste.

Brazil has proved a disaster in the management of Covid-19, but there are other areas where we can use its examples.

Like what to do about failing refineries. This hot-button topic returned to the front burner after the Nigerian government recently announced plans to repair the Port Harcourt Refinery.

That refinery and the ones in Warri and Kaduna have a combined refining capacity of 410,000 barrels per day (bpd), an output far less than the local daily demand, but which all three refineries have only struggled to meet since they were installed.

According to a recent report in The Guardian, Nigeria has spent $26.5-billion in fake maintenance in the past three decades or so. Yet, the decision by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to shell out another $1.5-billion to flog the dying refinery horse indicates that Abuja is clearly not in the mood to curtail corruption or rein in its appetite for waste.

It's not money the government has....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.