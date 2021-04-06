Namibia: Ongwediva Trade Fair to Be Held Virtually

6 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ongwediva Town Council will this year host its 20th annual trade fair virtually between 26 and 31 August.

"The virtual trade fair (V-Trade Fair) is expected to accommodate exhibitors and visitors online, while a fraction of exhibitors will be on the trade fair ground," said Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma.

The council derived at this decision after a survey, conducted by the council, revealed that 85.1% of respondents said the trade fair is relevant to business needs despite Covid-19.

"It is evident from the survey that most exhibitors make use of social media and other online or digital forms platforms that are instrumental during the trade fair".

Muma said the customised exhibition will speak to the current realities dictated by, amongst others, the persistent Covid-19 pandemic and the evolving technological environment.

He noted that the V-Trade Fair is important to allow the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to continue, while providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services to prospective customers.

Last year, the council cancelled the trade fair due to the Covid-19 regulations that were in place at the time.

Muma said the fair continues to make significant impact in the development of unique business ideas and facilitates business models each year.

"Now, more than ever before, the business community and individuals are encouraged to be innovative so as to ensure that businesses thrive under the currently global health challenges that affect all aspects of life."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.