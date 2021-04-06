Namibia: Ongwediva Trade Fair to Be Held Virtually

Ongwediva — Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ongwediva Town Council will this year host its 20th annual trade fair virtually between 26 and 31 August.

"The virtual trade fair (V-Trade Fair) is expected to accommodate exhibitors and visitors online, while a fraction of exhibitors will be on the trade fair ground," said Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma.

The council derived at this decision after a survey, conducted by the council, revealed that 85.1% of respondents said the trade fair is relevant to business needs despite Covid-19.

"It is evident from the survey that most exhibitors make use of social media and other online or digital forms platforms that are instrumental during the trade fair".

Muma said the customised exhibition will speak to the current realities dictated by, amongst others, the persistent Covid-19 pandemic and the evolving technological environment.

He noted that the V-Trade Fair is important to allow the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to continue, while providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services to prospective customers.

Last year, the council cancelled the trade fair due to the Covid-19 regulations that were in place at the time.

Muma said the fair continues to make significant impact in the development of unique business ideas and facilitates business models each year.

"Now, more than ever before, the business community and individuals are encouraged to be innovative so as to ensure that businesses thrive under the currently global health challenges that affect all aspects of life."