South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,551,964 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 551 964.

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 968 203 with 12 117 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 33 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 987 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 477 363, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102.