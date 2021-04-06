Malawi: Mentalcare-UK Encourage Malawians to Take Up Covid-19 Vaccine - 'There's No Time to Think About It'

MentalCare Malawi-UK charity organisation has urged anyone currently eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination who has not yet received one to go and get it without delay.

Gerald Namwaza-Banda, MentalCare executive director making the call in an international virtual conference on Covid-19 vaccines and Mental health message, said: "In the prevailing circumstances, to win the fight against the ravaging coronavirus global pandemic the best weapon is to get as many people vaccinated in order to create an end-to-end safe and protective bubble for everyone."

Namwaza-Banda said he is really happy that many Malawians have taken the vaccine and many more continue to do so.

The MentalCare boss said, however, there are still many others who are still coy and unsure about whether or not to take the vaccine for whatever reasons.

Said Namwaza-Banda: "I urge all Malawians who haven't yet have had taken a jab to hurry up and go and get vaccinated against the novel COVID-19 because by having a lot of people vaccinated, many more people in the country will be protected.

"There is no time to think about it. If you get a chance, get vaccinated to protect yourself, and others.'

In his presentation during the conference, Namwaza-Banda implored the Malawian government to put measures in place for vulnerable people - who include, the elderly and the mentally challenged to have their vaccination.

"While Malawi is vaccinating her people, let not the forgotten, the ignored and the neglected section of Malawian society, the people with mental illnesses be forgotten and ignored, said Namwaza-Banda.

He commended the Malawi government for a smooth-operated vaccine programme.

"So far, so good. The Covid-19 vaccine programme seems to really be going very well and we commend the government for the quality delivery especially the healthcare workers in the country for their dedication and commitment to serve their country. We are proud of them," said Namwaza-Banda.

Manchester-based mental healthcare advocate and activist, Ruth Mbera, said: "People with mental illnesses are finding it so hard to cope up with the effects of Covid-19 and there we all have a duty of care to support them.

"Covid-19 is hard to cope with and to add mental health illnesses onto it is not only difficult but dangerous and life-threatening."

According to WHO, vaccination against Covid-19 is the most effective public health intervention and Malawi appears on track to achieving a high coverage of Coronavirus vaccination.

Malawi received 360, O0O of the Oxford-AstraZeneka COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India in Mumbai, through the COVAX facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

"At MentalCare Malawi-UK, we would like all Malawians to be safe and protected and urge every Malawian to ignore any person who talks rubbish about the vaccine. Please don't the conspiracy theorists," said Namwaza-Banda.