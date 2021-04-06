Uganda: Sombre Mood As 4 Bodies of Truck Drivers Return Home

It was a sombre mood at the Elegu Border Post in Amuru District as bodies of four Ugandans, who were killed last week on their way to South Sudan, were handed over to their families amid protests from the truck drivers.

The deceased are Adul Makanga, 55, from Masaka District, Kato Umar Sembusi, 27, also a resident of Masaka, Katongole Hussein, 34, a resident of Nalukolongo in Kampala, and Karaishi Mutebi, 30, a resident of Bukomero in Kyankwanzi.

Bodies were handed over to a security team that was commanded by Maj Ceasar Olweny, who is the commander of Bibia Detach, on Saturday night in the presence of the Amuru Resident District Comissioner, Mr Geogrey Osborn Ochieng, some track drivers and relatives.

The bodies were, however, released on Sunday morning at 7:35 at Elegu border and handed over to the chairperson of the business community at South Sudan-Uganda border, Mr Elias Mugagga, before he handed them over to the relatives.

High-pitched cries covered the entire vicinity as desolate family members tried to identify their relatives.

The relatives expected the government to transport the bodies to their homes as well as meeting the burial expenses, which has not been the case.

"We expected the government to take up the responsibility and compensate our families for the loss of our dear ones because they were contributing towards the growth and development of both Uganda and South Sudan," Mr Rogers Ssentalo, a relative to the late Hussein Katongole, said.

Both governments are by law expected to safeguard the lives of traders.

"These people leave behind dependents. Let the government come to our rescue," one of the relatives said.

The security escorted the bodies from Elegu border post to Bibia Town before they were driven straight to their destinations.

The deceased were gunned down by unknown gunmen on Yei-Juba highway while heading to Juba for business.

The incident occured at Ganji (Lanya County), 65kms to Juba and Kullipa, which is 58kms to Juba on Yei-Juba road in South Sudan.

Mr Sentalo was happy that their family could have a final glance at the body of the late.

"It is been 5 days of trying all ways possible with the Ugandan Embassy to bring back the bodies of those killed in South Sudan and thank God, they were finally brought home. We want to appreciate everyone for their support during this trying time," he said.

More bodies are yet to be brought back to the country. Mr Sentalo added that they encountered transportation challenges while trying bring the dead bodies home. He said government should consider donating a vehicle to the Uganda embassy in South Sudan for such emergencies.

Truck drivers strike

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, the truck drivers have decided to stop the cross-border business.

One of the truck drivers, Mr Gerald Kagwa, said: "We have so far lost 21 truck drivers who were ambushed and shot dead as well as their trucks getting burnt on Yei-Juba road and other roads connecting to Juba. We cannot continue transporting goods and risking our lives. Uganda and South Sudan governments are just pretending as if everything is fine."

"So far, we have only received four bodies of our colleagues. Where are the rest? Our lives are insecure on the Juba highways yet we are contributing to economic growth and development of both countries. Unless South Sudan and Uganda sit down and deploy guards on the highways, we shall not deliver goods to South Sudan," Mr Kagwa added.

Border chairperson speaks out

Mr Mugagga said: "For years, South Sudan has been a solid market for Ugandan traders with more than 1.5 million of them founding fortune in running business in Juba. However, with the continuous attacked on drivers, its proper for both government to provide security to us."

Mr Osborn said hundreds of trucks have been parked at the border.

"Right now, Elegu parking area has many trucks as well as Bibia Town Council. By last evening (Sunday), some truck driver were parking as far as Atiak Town Council."

Parliament last week asked the government to consider issuing a travel advisory to Ugandans intending to travel to South Sudan.

The directive comes days after nine Ugandan drivers were killed by unknown assailants on their way to South Sudan. The incident occurred on Sunday evening between Ganji (Lanya county) 65Kms to Juba and Kullipa, which is 58Kms to Juba on Yei-Juba road in South Sudan.

Similar incident

In October last year, the leadership of Ugandan businessmen in South Sudan capital of Juba, with help of local authorities searched for bodies of two Ugandan traders who were reportedly killed by rebels.

The deceased were later identified as a 48-year-old Mayende Kamaadi and Ahemed Ssebagala. They were part of the group of four Ugandans ambushed outside the Ugandan-South Sudan border by armed people believed to be rebels who demanded for ransom before their release.

One of the captives identified as Peter Tusiime, a driver managed to escape moments later, while another escape a day later. The kidnappers initially wanted a ransom of about Sh22m ($6,000) for each captive but kept hiking the amount.

One community leader narrated that they immediately contacted the Ugandan embassy in Juba about the attack, which got in touch with South Sudan authorities. The embassy officials and local authorities advised against paying the ransom indicating that the matter would be resolved.