Malawi: Silver On Title Push After Trashing Tn Stars to Top Malawi Super League

Silver Strikers FC have made a statement of intent to campaign for TNM Super League title as they dislodged Civil Sporting Club on the summit of the log-table on Monday following their 4-0 victory against TN Stars at the Silver stadium.

The bankers took the lead through Maxwell Phodo after 20 minutes in the first half from a Duncan Nyoni's assist.

Phodo, who is a darling to the Area 47 giants ,was at it again with his second goal.

With three minutes before recess time, Phodo completed his hattrick bringing the tally to 8 goals with his second hattrick of the season.

In the second, the bankers continued where they had left in the first half as Stenie Davie scored against his former club.

Coach Dan Kabwe was in high spirits after clinching the three points and said he was looking forward to the next game as this win was vital but the game was already decided at the end of the match.

Silver top the table with 22 points two more points than second placed city rivals Civo who have 20 from 10 games.