South Africa: State and Forestry Industry Lock Horns Over Water Laws in Wake of Pulp Sector's Plantation Plans

As the forest industry converts from pine to the thirstier eucalyptus, the government has stepped in to curb plantation size, saying that every drop counts - especially in a water-scarce country like SA.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The government and the forestry industry have locked horns in a court case that may have far-reaching implications for South Africa's water laws and "threaten the entire basis of water-use allocations" to the forestry industry and other major water users.

In simple terms, the dispute involves the large volumes of water sucked up by different plantation tree species and the timber industry's recent drive to convert more of its plantations from pine trees to gum trees because of changing commercial demand.

Swapping one species of plantation tree for another may not seem like a big deal, but in a water-scarce country like South Africa, water regulators insist that every drop needs to be counted and allocated carefully.

The forestry industry claims that the water-use impacts of swapping tree species are largely insignificant or legally protected, but the government and senior water experts note that gum (eucalyptus) trees can use up to 45% more water than pine trees in...