South Africa: A Golden Age of Test Cricket Has Drawn the Line Under Draws

opinion

Sleepy old five-day Test cricket is very much wide awake and one of the surprise beneficiaries of the global pandemic. The 10 completed series that have been organised under Covid-19 conditions have provided extraordinary entertainment for worldwide television audiences.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The four-match New Year Australia/India contest, in particular, will take its place among the very best of all time; the recent India/England slugfest was like a drunken heavyweight boxing bout with wild swings and utterly compelling.

The Proteas' brave journey back into Pakistan was disappointing - but only after some very watchable cricket; and the West Indies somehow conjured 395 on a fourth innings turner to beat Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Test match cricket trundled slowly along on timeless tempos (and occasionally with timeless Test matches) through more than 2,000 episodes from 1877 until very recently, often proving a test more of patience than anything else.

The potential of a tame draw always cast its shadow. Grinding batsmen such as Jackie McGlew, Bill Lawry, Geoffrey Boycott (I still can't quite bring myself to call him Sir Geoffrey) and Hanif Mohammad occupied the crease for aeons under the cautious...