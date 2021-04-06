Egypt: Tawfiq - Govt Keen On Develop Real Estate Sector

Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq underlined the government's support for real estate development and engagement in fruitful partnership with the private sector in the urban development domain.

Tawfiq made the remarks in the speech which he delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli during the inauguration of the Akhbar el Youm Economic conference under the theme of "luring foreign investments in urban development," the ministry said in a statement on Monday

The ministers of local development and youth attended the event alongside a number of ambassadors and representatives for Arab and Egyptian real estate development companies.

Tawfiq said the ministry is not interested in selling assets, it is, however, keen on engaging in partnership to develop assets.

The minister reviewed a number of examples of successful partnerships between the ministry and private sector companies, like the partnership between Heliopolis Company For Housing & Development and SODIC in developing New Heliopolis city.

He also reviewed some examples of tourism investments in partnership with the private sector in developing hotel facilities.

He added that the ministry seeks to engage in partnership with the private sector to develop 150 historical buildings of the ministry's Misr Real Estate Assets Management in Central Cairo.