Egypt Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Fatalities

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Monday that 767 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 205,732.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 47 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,210.

As many as 355 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 156,574 so far, the spokesman said.

