Egypt: FM - Egypt Negotiated for Decade to Reach Fair Deal On GERD

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt has been negotiating for a decade with a sincere political willing to reach a fair agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue.

The minister's remarks came on Sunday during his participation, along with Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati, in meetings on the dam crisis in the Congolese capital Kinshasa at the invitation of President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi.

The meetings aim at restarting stalled talks on the dam to reach a legally binding, balanced and fair agreement that can serve the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia and cement cooperation and integration between the three countries and their peoples.

The minister asserted the meetings are the last chance for the three countries to conclude a deal on the filling of the dam.

Shoukry placed emphasis on the need that the meetings should lead to launching a new round of serious negotiations in the presence of international partners to reach the desired agreement in the coming months.

The minister stressed Egypt is keen on ensuring the success of the Tshisekedi- sponsored negotiations on the dam.