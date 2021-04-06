Egypt: President El-Sisi Updated On Plan of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala El-Said, Minister of Health and Population Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Social Solidarity Ms. Nevine Al-Kabbaj, Presidential Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, President of the National Council for Women Dr. Maya Morsi, and Director of the Cairo Demographic Center Dr. Amira Tawadros.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the National Project for Developing the Egyptian family.

His Excellency said that the social issues pertaining to the development of the Egyptian family should be dealt with in accordance with the actual cultural and social reality in Egypt. With that, the factors needed to make the efforts of the state in this regard a success would be guaranteed.

President El-Sisi also directed that this project be finalized. In this regard, the President called for making use of the current efforts exerted by various state institutions to get the accurate data of families across the governorates and centers, within the framework of the national project aimed to develop the villages of the Egyptian countryside.

The various aspects of the strategic framework of the "National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family" were reviewed with the participation of the competent agencies. This project, which is set to be carried out across all governorates, aims to enhance the quality of life of the Egyptian citizen and the Egyptian family at large, covering social, demographic, health and cultural aspects.

The project also focuses on encouraging economic empowerment of women, drawing attention to women's health care issues by raising the efficiency of family health and development centers to provide vaccinations and primary care services, and following up premarital/ post-marital medical examinations.

The project also addresses community awareness and the follow-up of couples attending in marriage counseling classes. With that, several goals will be achieved, including improving population characteristics, detecting hereditary diseases, preventing child marriage, and completely eliminating female genital mutilation (FGM).

Furthermore, efforts to benefit from the successful international experiences, drawn from countries with similar economic and social conditions to Egypt, in controlling population growth and family development were showcased. Furthermore, several proposals for positive incentive programs to encourage families to comply with the project parameters in line with the objectives of the plan of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family were discussed.