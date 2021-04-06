Egypt: Sisi Sends Message to Congolese President On GERD Talks

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday 4/4/2021 received a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the latest developments of negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The message was delivered by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who was received by the Congolese president.

Sisi stressed Egypt is keen on ensuring the success of the Tshisekedi- sponsored negotiations on the dam.

Sisi also praised the great efforts exerted by DR of Congo to launch negotiations with a view to reaching a legally binding, balanced and fair agreement that can serve the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia and cement cooperation and integration between the three countries and their peoples.

Egypt has a sincere political willing to reach an agreement as soon as possible, the message said, reiterating that Cairo supports the Congolese president's contributions.

Shoukry reviewed Egypt's efforts over a decade to reach an agreement for the issue of the dam through proposing solutions for this crisis.