Egypt: Madbouli Opens 6th Edition of 'Ahlan Ramadan' Commodities Fair

5 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli opened on Sunday 4/4/2021 "Ahlan Ramadan 2021" fair, which provides basic commodities at affordable prices for all citizens on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhi, Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, and Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority Ayman Hossam el-Din attended the opening.

During his tour of the fair, Madbouli stressed the importance of supplying local products with high quality to encourage the citizens to buy them during the sale.

Meanwhile, Moselhi said the Supply Ministry is keen on holding the fair for the sixth year in a row in cooperation with the Trade and Industry Ministry and Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, noting that 26 fairs will be opened in different governorates.

About 168 companies participate in the fair this year, offering their products with discounts ranging between 18% to 28%, the minister pointed out.

He also added that the main fair in Cairo is held on a total area of 12,000 square meters in line with the anti-coronavirus measures.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.