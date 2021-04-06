Egypt: Madbouli Opens 6th Edition of 'Ahlan Ramadan' Commodities Fair

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli opened on Sunday 4/4/2021 "Ahlan Ramadan 2021" fair, which provides basic commodities at affordable prices for all citizens on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhi, Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, and Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority Ayman Hossam el-Din attended the opening.

During his tour of the fair, Madbouli stressed the importance of supplying local products with high quality to encourage the citizens to buy them during the sale.

Meanwhile, Moselhi said the Supply Ministry is keen on holding the fair for the sixth year in a row in cooperation with the Trade and Industry Ministry and Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, noting that 26 fairs will be opened in different governorates.

About 168 companies participate in the fair this year, offering their products with discounts ranging between 18% to 28%, the minister pointed out.

He also added that the main fair in Cairo is held on a total area of 12,000 square meters in line with the anti-coronavirus measures.