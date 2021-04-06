Egypt to Introduce Hieroglyphs Into Educational Curricula Next Year

Egypt will introduce the Egyptian hieroglyphs into the curricula starting from primary grade 4 to high school, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Education on Monday.

The new subject will be introduced next academic year scheduled to start in September 2021, according to the statement.

"The notion of introducing hieroglyphic writing symbols and their corresponding meanings in Arabic into the curricula aims to educate students their ancient history to enhance knowledge and raise awareness among the students," the statement read.

The archaeological and touristic awareness comes at the Ministry's priorities in all educational levels, the statement said, adding that concepts, skills, and values related to tourism and archaeology, besides different forms of heritage will be also addressed in the curricula.

On the anniversary of the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, Google launched on July 15, 2020, a new Google Arts & Culture tool called "Fabricius" via which the person can learn the hieroglyphic language and can translate his/her own words into hieroglyphics.

