Egypt: 2nd Phase of 'Aftias' Program

4 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said that Egypt supports the launch of the second phase of the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) program, which aims to contain the negative impacts of coronavirus on trade movement in Arab states.

Gamea made the remarks during her participation in a virtual symposium about the role of AfTIAS program's second phase in reviving trade movement in Arab countries after the coronavirus pandemic ends. The event was organized by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

She added that Cairo would do its best to ensure the success of the AfTIAS' program, on which Arab states pin high hopes for promoting inter-Arab trade exchange.

Gamea went on to say that Egypt would seek in the second phase of the program to enhance the capabilities of institutions responsible for developing exports, increase access to foreign markets, strengthen the role of Arab countries in global value chains, hone the skills of youth and women and push forward small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of e-commerce, as well as automating and digitizing commercial operations.

The trade minister noted that Egypt played a vital part in the first phase of AfTIAS' program, by facilitating trade, addressing non-tariff measures and enhancing the role of women in foreign trade.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.