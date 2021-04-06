Egypt: 2nd Phase of 'Aftias' Program

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said that Egypt supports the launch of the second phase of the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) program, which aims to contain the negative impacts of coronavirus on trade movement in Arab states.

Gamea made the remarks during her participation in a virtual symposium about the role of AfTIAS program's second phase in reviving trade movement in Arab countries after the coronavirus pandemic ends. The event was organized by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

She added that Cairo would do its best to ensure the success of the AfTIAS' program, on which Arab states pin high hopes for promoting inter-Arab trade exchange.

Gamea went on to say that Egypt would seek in the second phase of the program to enhance the capabilities of institutions responsible for developing exports, increase access to foreign markets, strengthen the role of Arab countries in global value chains, hone the skills of youth and women and push forward small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of e-commerce, as well as automating and digitizing commercial operations.

The trade minister noted that Egypt played a vital part in the first phase of AfTIAS' program, by facilitating trade, addressing non-tariff measures and enhancing the role of women in foreign trade.