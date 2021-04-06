Egypt Clinches Gold At Junior World Fencing Championship

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian fencing team won the 2021 World Fencing Championship for the first time in junior team men's saber, after a thrilling gold medal match against Russia.

Egypt hosts the global event from April 3 to 11.

In the final, the Pharaohs defeated their Russian competitors by 45-38.

In the men's event, fifth seed Egypt defeated 12th seeds Hong Kong 45-32 in the last 16, and made the final four after a 45-37 quarter-final win over fourth seed of Poland.

Egypt then crushed the United States 45-31 to make the final.

On the other side of the bracket, third seeds Russia defeated sixth seeds Ukraine 45-41 in the quarter-final, and seventh seeds France 45-42 in the semi-finals.

Egypt's team of Mazen Elaraby, Adham Moataz, Eyad Marouf and Zeyad Nofal defeated the Russian quartet of Magamed Khalimbekov, Dmitriy Nasonov, Artem Terekhov and Kirill Tyulyukov in the final 45-38.

France beat the United States 45-41 to get the bronze.

