Egypt: Sisi Phones Jordan's King to Check On Kingdom's Stability

5 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday 4/4/2021 called Jordan's King Abdullah II to be reassured on the stability of the Kingdom.

Sisi checked on stability in the Arab country, reaffirming Egypt's full backing for the Jordanian government and people and all recent decisions taken by the monarch to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The Jordanian king praised Sisi's support, which reflects the deep-rooted, strong and historic ties between both countries and their peoples.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.