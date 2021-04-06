Egypt: Sisi Phones Jordan's King to Check On Kingdom's Stability

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday 4/4/2021 called Jordan's King Abdullah II to be reassured on the stability of the Kingdom.

Sisi checked on stability in the Arab country, reaffirming Egypt's full backing for the Jordanian government and people and all recent decisions taken by the monarch to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The Jordanian king praised Sisi's support, which reflects the deep-rooted, strong and historic ties between both countries and their peoples.