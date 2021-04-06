Egypt: Sisi Inspects Harvesting Process of Desert Cultivation Project

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspect on Tuesday the harvesting process of an agricultural project, "Egypt's Future", which is being implemented in the western desert, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

"Egypt's Future" is part of a bigger "New Delta" national venture meant to cultivate one million feddans along the Rod el Farag-Dabaa Corridor, Radi made it clear.

He added that "Egypt's Future" should help develop the northwestern coast region through establishing new agricultural and urban communities.

It also aims to establish industrial complexes concerned with agricultural production and harvesting, Radi said, noting that advanced mechanisms will be used in the process.

"Egypt's Future" is expected to create more than 200,000 new jobs, the spokesman added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.