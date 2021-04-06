Egypt: Sisi Inspects Harvesting Process of Desert Cultivation Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspect on Tuesday the harvesting process of an agricultural project, "Egypt's Future", which is being implemented in the western desert, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

"Egypt's Future" is part of a bigger "New Delta" national venture meant to cultivate one million feddans along the Rod el Farag-Dabaa Corridor, Radi made it clear.

He added that "Egypt's Future" should help develop the northwestern coast region through establishing new agricultural and urban communities.

It also aims to establish industrial complexes concerned with agricultural production and harvesting, Radi said, noting that advanced mechanisms will be used in the process.

"Egypt's Future" is expected to create more than 200,000 new jobs, the spokesman added.