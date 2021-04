Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set 21 to 29 April as the trial dates for businessman Farai Jere and two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) engineers -- Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva who are facing fraud charges.

Jere, Chisina and Kuziva are charged for allegedly defrauding the power utility of US$3 566 878 in a botched supply of smart meters and accessories deal.