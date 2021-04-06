South Africa: Days of Wine By the Barrel Are Drying Up for South Africa's Farmers and Vinters

analysis

In the past five years, the local wine industry has shrunk by 10%. This is almost expected, because the global wine industry has lost 2.5 million hectares of grape vineyards since the 1990s.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The South African wine industry as a whole - hectares, production, cellars, consumption - may have shrunk by 10% in the past five years, but the ones who felt the blow the most were the 2,778 grape growers.

So said Professor Nick Vink, emeritus professor in Stellenbosch University's agricultural economics department.

According to Vink, in the past five years wine production has dropped from 1,200 million litres to 1,100 million litres, and grape production from 1.5 million tonnes in 2014 to 1.4 million tons.

The number of wine cellars went from 566 to 505 during this time, he said.

"And the 2020 figures still need to come in," Vink pointed out.

About 15 years ago, South Africa's vineyards stood at 105,000 hectares; these had dropped to 92,000 hectares by 2019, according to Maryna Calow, spokesperson for Wines of South Africa (Wosa).

There were a number of factors that have contributed to the shrinking industry, said Wanda Augustyn, spokesperson...