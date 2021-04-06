South Africa: State Capture - Security of Tenure of Office Is Key to the Independence of Corruption-Busters

opinion

There is an emerging consensus that what is required in the battle against State Capture is an elite entity of well-trained specialists who focus entirely on corruption and its cousins, and who are able to function independently. And to prevent political interference, they must have security of tenure of office.

The SA Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Public Protector (ably represented by the acting Public Protector) are deserving of congratulations for organising a three-day conference on the topic of human rights and corruption which ran virtually for the last three mornings of March, which, fittingly, is Human Rights Month.

Diverse inputs were received from a variety of sources in government, the chapter 9 institutions and in civil society too. At the end of the deliberations of the conference it was apparent to all that reform of the criminal justice administration to better counter the culture of grand corruption, kleptocracy and attempted State Capture in SA is urgently needed. Without swift reforms the scourge of corruption, described by some as "a crime against humanity", is likely to overwhelm SA and derail our constitutional project started with such high hopes and lofty aspirations in 1994.

From the various inputs...