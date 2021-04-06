South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Raises Alarm Over Impact of Easter Travel On Covid-19 Infections

analysis

While Premier Oscar Mabuyane raised his concerns last week that increased traffic to the Eastern Cape as people return home for the Easter weekend might see an increase in Covid-19 infections, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced that it too has seen an increase in Covid-19 in parts of the city where a wastewater surveillance programme was implemented.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has raised his concern that a third wave of coronavirus infections might be triggered by Easter long weekend travel to the province.

The province currently has the lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, with just 220 and an incidence of lower than five per 100,000 in all districts but the Buffalo City metro.

"We have witnessed a sustained decline of new Covid-19 cases in February and March," Mabuyane said on 30 March. "What has worked wonders for us, in particular, has been the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, the enforcement of social distancing measures and the limitations on the number of people who attend gatherings. We are encouraged by the significant decline in Covid-19 related deaths and hospitalisation numbers. This has considerably reduced stress in our health system. In the last 24...