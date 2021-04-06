South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Raises Alarm Over Impact of Easter Travel On Covid-19 Infections

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

While Premier Oscar Mabuyane raised his concerns last week that increased traffic to the Eastern Cape as people return home for the Easter weekend might see an increase in Covid-19 infections, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced that it too has seen an increase in Covid-19 in parts of the city where a wastewater surveillance programme was implemented.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has raised his concern that a third wave of coronavirus infections might be triggered by Easter long weekend travel to the province.

The province currently has the lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, with just 220 and an incidence of lower than five per 100,000 in all districts but the Buffalo City metro.

"We have witnessed a sustained decline of new Covid-19 cases in February and March," Mabuyane said on 30 March. "What has worked wonders for us, in particular, has been the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, the enforcement of social distancing measures and the limitations on the number of people who attend gatherings. We are encouraged by the significant decline in Covid-19 related deaths and hospitalisation numbers. This has considerably reduced stress in our health system. In the last 24...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.