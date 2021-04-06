Nigeria: Zulum Commends Military for Recent Successes On Insurgency War

6 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended the Nigerian military over recent gains recorded against Boko Haram insurgents in parts of the state.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, "The governor commends the Nigerian military such as troops of the 26 Brigade in Gwoza for eliminating and injuring scores of insurgents last Sunday and recovering their weapons."

Gusau said his principal also commended the troops of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole for eliminating scores of insurgents and recovering their weapons last Friday on Monguno Gajiram road during an ambush by the terror group at Jigalta village.

He said the troops, which were accompanying a resettlement committee led by the state attorney-general and commissioner of justice, displayed courage, patriotism and professionalism during almost one hour encounter with the insurgents.

The spokesman said the governor was impressed that despite three soldiers sustaining minor injuries, the troops chased the fleeing insurgents, neutralised all locations and proceeded with their escort duty.

Zulum also lauded troops of the 112 Battalion in Mafa for recovering truck loaded with valuable items which insurgents seized from citizens on Monguno-Gajiram road.

He noted that the troops, during their patrol between Mafa and Dikwa last Saturday, intercepted the truck which was expected to make supplies to insurgents in Sambisa in the night. The 112 battalion again recovered weapons and motorcycles from the insurgents.

The governor said all of these were strong indications of patriotism, courage and commitment which "we need to acknowledge in order to strengthen the determination to build enduring peace in Borno State."

