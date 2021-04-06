Namibia: Four On the Run After Failed Robbery Attempt

Walvis Bay — Police in Erongo are looking for four suspects that are on the run after robbing a Chinese businessman and shooting his wife in the abdomen during a failed robbery Friday morning.

A fifth robber was shot in the abdomen and is currently treated under police guard in the Windhoek State hospital.

The gang of five allegedly robbed Jiansheng Zhou (57) at his house in Tutaleni by overpowering him as he was about to leave home for his office.

Erongo regional community affairs commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba on Friday said the five suspects allegedly ushered the man back into his house where they tied him up, including his wife and their elderly mother with cables.

"The suspects allegedly beat the family while demanding for money. They managed to find N$30 000 in his wife's handbag, took a laptop, the wife's wedding ring and two firearms," Shapumba explained.

He added that the Chinese businessman managed to free himself and got hold of a firearm, resulting in a shootout between him and the suspects.

"Four of the suspects fled and the fifth wounded suspect was found at the robbery scene. The ring, as well as N$27 000 was found in his pockets," Shapumba said.

The wounded suspect was transferred to Windhoek for further medical treatment under police guard.

The police are asking for assistance from the public that will lead to the successful arrest of the four suspects.

They are armed hence, the public is urged not to approach them but rather report their sighting to the nearest police station.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Mwatongwe at 0812461121 or Detective Warrant Officer Sam Shitima at 0813049064