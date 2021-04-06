South Africa: Let's Talk About Tali's Baby Diary

analysis

What does it mean to make comedy out of privilege in one of the most unequal societies in the world? This is a question that recent South African comedy sensations have been forced to confront in creative and compelling ways.

For Coconut Kelz, the stage name for Lesego Thlabi's award-winning portrayal of a white woman trapped in a black woman's body, poking fun at privilege offers a robust mode of social critique that digs beneath the surface layer of South African society, revealing the contradictions that continue to shape our disparate realities more than 20 years after the dismantling of apartheid. Thlabi has frequently stated that her goal from the outset of her career was to engage a politically responsive comedy, one that refuses to turn its back on the prejudices and injustices that the vast majority of South Africans face daily.

So Thlabi's guest appearance in the new Showmax Original spin-off Tali's Baby Diary was an unsettling surprise, given that Coconut Kelz and the protagonist of Tali's Baby Diary, Julia Anastasopoulos's Cape Town kugel creation Tali Shapiro, couldn't represent more different approaches to comedy.

Let me be clear, I have been a keen follower of comedy persona and Instagram...