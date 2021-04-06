Zimbabwe: MDC Activist Jailed 14 Months for Inciting Public Violence

6 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Firebrand MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been sentenced to an effective 14 months imprisonment for inciting public violence and resisting arrest.

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga Tuesday sentenced the former student activist to 24 months for inciting violence.

Of the sentence, 10 months were suspended on conditions.

On the second count of resisting arrest, Haruzivishe was sentenced to 12 months and of these, six were suspended on conditions he did not commit a similar offence.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

