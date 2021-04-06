Zimbabwe: State Calls for Custodial Sentence for MDC-A Activist

6 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The State has urged Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga to impose a custodial sentence on MDC Alliance member and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary-general Makomborero Haruzivishe who was convicted last week on inciting members of the public to join him in illegal demonstrations and stoning police officers on duty in Harare's city centre in February 2020.

Haruzivishe was being charged with incitement to commit public violence and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Mr Moses Mapanga said Haruzivishe's moral blameworthiness was very high as there was high potential of loss of lives and damage to property.

Haruzivishe, through his lawyers, urged the court to give him a non-custodial sentence during his mitigation.

Mrs Taruvinga is expected to sentence him today.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigerian Group Storms Prison, Police HQs in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.