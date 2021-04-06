Zimbabwe: State Calls for Custodial Sentence for MDC-A Activist

The State has urged Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga to impose a custodial sentence on MDC Alliance member and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary-general Makomborero Haruzivishe who was convicted last week on inciting members of the public to join him in illegal demonstrations and stoning police officers on duty in Harare's city centre in February 2020.

Haruzivishe was being charged with incitement to commit public violence and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Mr Moses Mapanga said Haruzivishe's moral blameworthiness was very high as there was high potential of loss of lives and damage to property.

Haruzivishe, through his lawyers, urged the court to give him a non-custodial sentence during his mitigation.

Mrs Taruvinga is expected to sentence him today.