Namibia: Nathanael Gets Continental Title Shot

One of Namibia's promising boxing talents Sebastianus 'Iron Fists' Nathanael is set to make his continental debut when he fights for the coveted vacant WBO Africa featherweight title against Zimbabwe's Hassan Milanzi this month.

Nathanael's fight against Milanzi will be the main supporting fight to Anthony Jarman and Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimu's WBO Africa super middleweight title fight, which will be the main bout of the upcoming 'Together As One Part 3' Boxing Bonanza that will be hosted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing & Fitness Academy on 10 April at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino. A possible win for Nathanael against the Zimbabwean will see him move within the top-15 ranking of his division and that could equally signal bigger and better things to come for the lanky hard-punching pugilist.

"I am happy to confirm that we managed to secure the vacant WBO Africa featherweight title for Sebastianus. We will now therefore have two exciting WBO title fights on the card which is absolutely big and tremendous for boxing fans.

"We have done an excellent job over the last six years to develop a new pipeline of exciting fresh talents and we are now ready to unleash them on the world boxing scene by allowing them to fight for continental titles. I am confident that Sebastianus will do us proud come the 10th April and secure the WBO title," said promoter Nestor Tobias.

Nicknamed 'Iron Fists', Nathanael holds a record of 15 fights, 13 wins and 2 losses and will go into this fight confident with three consecutive wins from his last three bouts. He will be up against an undefeated Hassan, who comes into the fight with a record of 10 fights, 9 wins and 1 draw - making him a very difficult opponent for the Namibian.

"I am really excited by the news of this title fight. I always wanted to be a continental champion and my dream is about to come true.

I would like to thank my promoter Nestor Tobias and the entire coaching staff and our sponsor MTC for connecting me to my championship dreams. I promise to make Namibia proud by winning this fight," said an excited Nathanael. A raft of exciting undercard fights are also lined up come 10 April.