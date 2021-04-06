South Africa: Christof Heyns Would Not Be Held 'Like a Drunkard Under the Cold Tap of Facts'

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Danie Brand, Karin Van Marle and Jacob Van Garderen

On Sunday, 28 March, Christof Heyns died while walking with his brother in the mountains surrounding Stellenbosch. We worked with Christof Heyns in different capacities, and also at different times during his career. In the course of these short interactions, Christof gave us a great deal. We wish to impart some of that in his memory, to show who it is that we have all now lost.

Since his death, much has been written of Christof's sterling legal career and the manner in which he pioneered human rights in South Africa, Africa and internationally. His role as a leading scholar of regional human rights law and a practitioner serving as United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions (2010 to 2016) and as a member of the UN Human Rights Committee (2017 to 2020) has been celebrated.

All told, he was a giant of the human rights world.

But to us, what is more important than what Christof achieved, is the way in which he did it - in a manner that showed precisely who he was.

He was an ideas man who dreamt big dreams - an idealist, constantly imagining a world that was different from the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigerian Group Storms Prison, Police HQs in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.