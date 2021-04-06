South Africa: SAHPRA Registers the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

6 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has registered the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine, known as Janssen, with conditions.

According to the regulator, the registration was done in terms of Section 15(6a) of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965.

"This registration signals a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

According to Semete-Makokotlela, the authorisation is based on acceptable safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by Janssen Pharmaceutica to SAHPRA as a rolling submission between 11 December 2020 and 17 March 2021.

"The authorisation is, however, subject to a number of conditions which includes that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with the National Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination plan and applicable guidelines.

"Further conditions relate to the reporting of the results of ongoing studies and conformance with pharmacovigilance activities as outlined in the approved risk management plan, including the submission of periodic safety updates," she explained.

The Janssen is administered as a single dose by intramuscular injection to individuals 18 years and older.

According to SAHPRA, the side effects as outlined in the clinical trial evidence submitted by the applicant were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a few days after vaccination.

The most common side effects reported were pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea.

The current assigned provisional shelf life of the vaccine is 24 months when stored at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

"Within these 24 months, the vaccine may be stored for a three-month period at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Once the vaccine has been thawed, it cannot be refrozen. The vaccine should be discarded within six hours after opening or at the end of an immunisation session, whichever comes first."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.