Mozambique: No Covid-19 Deaths for Two Consecutive Days

Maputo — On Monday, for the second consecutive day, the Mozambican health authorities recorded no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Thus for three of the past seven days - Thursday, Sunday and Monday - there have been no Covid-19 deaths. The previous date without a single death was 5 January. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 782.

According to a Monday press release from the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic 489,119 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,098 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 467 were from Zambezia, 460 from Maputo city, 381 from Inhambane, 213 from Nampula, 181 from Gaza, 105 from Tete, 81 from Niassa, 78 from Maputo province, 77 from Cabo Delgado, 54 from Sofala and one from Manica.

1,990 of the tests were negative, and 108 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 68,227. The figures for the Monday cases give a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) of 5.1 per cent. The positivity rates for the past week have been: Tuesday, 30 March 11.2 per cent Wednesday, 31 March 7.3 per cent Thursday, 1 April 11.3 per cent Friday, 2 April 10.7 per cent Saturday, 3 April 4.7 per cent Sunday, 4 April 9.3 per cent Monday, 5 April 5.1 per cent.

Of the cases diagnosed on Monday. 106 were Mozambican, one was a foreigner (but the Ministry release did not give his or her nationality), and in one case nationality has not yet been confirmed. 71 were men or boys and 37 were women or girls. Five were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

43 of the new cases were from Zambezia, 20 from Gaza, 12 from Maputo city, nine from Nampula, eight from Niassa, six from Tete, six from Maputo province, three from Sofala and one from Cabo Delgado. None of those tested from Inhambane or Manica were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two in Maputo, two in Inhambane, one in Zambezia and one in Tete), but nine new cases were admitted (seven in Maputo and two in Sofala).

As of Monday, 70 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 67 on Sunday). 46 of these patients (65.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also seven patients in Zambezia, six in Nampula, five in Sofala, three in Matola, and one each in Tete, Manica and Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa or Tete.

The Ministry also reported that a further 110 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 on Monday (108 in Maputo province and two in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 57,234 or 83.9 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases is virtually unchanged, at 10,207 (it was 10,209 on Sunday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 7,973 (78.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 864; Sofala, 390; Nampula, 232; Zambezia, 205; Inhambane, 187; Niassa, 165; Cabo Delgado, 80; Gaza, 58; Tete, 48, and Manica, five.