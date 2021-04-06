Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Activist Haruzivishe Jailed 14 Months

Pixabay
(File photo).
6 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Harare- MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been jailed for an effective 14 months by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

He was convicted of inciting violence and resisting arrest, charges which he denied.

Magistrate Taruvinga sentenced Haruzivishe to 24 months in prison and 10 months were suspended on the first count (incitement to commit public violence). On the second count of resisting arrest, Haruzivishe was sentenced to 12 months of which 6 months were suspended running concurrent.

Confirming the ruling under a tense police presence MDC Alliance national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said Haruzivishe was being targeted for being a member of the opposition.

"Mako has been given an effective 14 months in prison. So he is having a custodial sentence. We all know that Mako is being targeted simply because he is an MDC Alliance youth member and also because he speaks out against poverty, justice and corruption. That's an abuse of the rule of law and it's also unconstitutional and we are going to ensure we pursue all legal means to protect his rights," said Advocate Mahere

She said his lawyers confirmed that they were going to appeal against the ruling.

"We have spoken to his lawyers and his lawyers are going to file an appeal definitely this week. We want to ensure that he gets bail pending appeal so that he spends less time incarcerated. We all know that the conviction is extremely controversial even the reasons for a custodial sentence" said Mahere before police halted the address.

Haruzivishe was last week convicted on charges of inciting public violence. He was represented by Kossam Ncube from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigerian Group Storms Prison, Police HQs in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.