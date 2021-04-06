Namibia: No 10 Percent Increase in Taxi Fare Says Transportation Board

The Road Transportation Board of Namibia recently informed the public that there will not be a 10% increase in taxi fares.

Browny Mutrifa, Chairman of the Road Transportation Board of Namibia late last week said they received an application for a taxi fare increase from the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU).

"Unfortunately the request cannot be granted because the NTTU is registered with the Ministry of Labour to represent the drivers and is thus not a permit holder, therefore they cannot apply for a taxi fare increase nor can they decide when taxi fares will increase," he explained.

According to the Road Transportation Act 74, 1977 regarding the increase of certain tariff, Section 12(2) states that any holder of a permit may apply to the commission or the competent board, as the case may be for the renewal or amendment of such permit and any such application, shall be made in a manner prescribed by regulations.

Section 12 (A) says the holder of a permit may at any time after the price of petroleum fuel increase in the Republic of Namibia, increase such tariffs by so much, but not more than 10% of such tariff, as will enable him to recover his increased expenditure on petroleum fuel resulting directly from that increase of petroleum fuel increase, provided that the said holder applies with 10 days after coming into effect of any tariff so increased, in accordance of the provision in section 12 (2) to the commission or the competent board, as the case may be, for an appropriate amendment of the relevant permit.

Browny said in light of the above extract in terms of the Road Transportation Act 74, 1977 the Road Transportation Board of Namibia will only consider an application for taxi fare increase, in terms of Section 12 of the Act made by a permit holder.

"There will therefore be no increase in taxi fares at this point in time, until further notice, we urge where non-compliance is found it be reported to us and the Ministry of Works and Transport for necessary sanctions to be imposed accordingly." he confirmed.

"We trust that you will find the above in order and count on the cooperation of the public passenger industry," he concluded.