Namibia: Four Young Lives Lost in Zambezi

6 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Two boys drowned in the Zambezi region at the weekend, while two others died in separate accidents.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian on Tuesday that on Sunday, a nine-year-old boy drowned after he fell out of a canoe in Ngoma area. His body was immediately recovered.

Another drowning was reported in Machita area where a 16-year-old boy drowned in a pond.

In an unrelated incident Sitali said a boy of an unknown age was run over by a car on Saturday at Liselo area and was rushed to hospital before being transferred to Windhoek. However, he died on arrival in Windhoek.

In another incident a four-year-old died on Friday after the wall of a mud hut fell on him in Ikumwe area.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.