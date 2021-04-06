Namibia: Four Young Lives Lost in Zambezi

Two boys drowned in the Zambezi region at the weekend, while two others died in separate accidents.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian on Tuesday that on Sunday, a nine-year-old boy drowned after he fell out of a canoe in Ngoma area. His body was immediately recovered.

Another drowning was reported in Machita area where a 16-year-old boy drowned in a pond.

In an unrelated incident Sitali said a boy of an unknown age was run over by a car on Saturday at Liselo area and was rushed to hospital before being transferred to Windhoek. However, he died on arrival in Windhoek.

In another incident a four-year-old died on Friday after the wall of a mud hut fell on him in Ikumwe area.