Namibia: Agribank's On-Line Loan Applications Commence

6 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Agribank recently announced that applications for all available loan products can now be completed on-line with immediate effect.

In a statement released last week, the bank said the automation of the loan origination process will bring speed and accuracy to the loan application process, better quality and consistency in lending decisions.

"Clients can now apply for loans via the Bank's website. The new electronic process will enhance transparency and tracking of loans and ensure clear accountability in the handling of applications by the different functions in the Bank. These process improvements are in line with the Bank's continuing mission to deliver better value to its clients," they added.

According to the bank , on-line application forms can be accessed directly on the Agribank website: https://www.agribank.com.na

