Uganda: Arua Narrows Roads Over Illegal Buildings

6 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Felix Warom Okello

Unplanned Illegal constructions cropping up in Arua City are frustrating opening and tarmacking of roads.

Arua is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, with major business prospects and a growing population that has exerted pressure on the available land.

But for decades, the city has battled challenges of poor planning where business owners have been forced to demolish poorly constructed structures to pave way for road opening.

Some of the structures have been erected in road reserves. City authorities have, however, been forced to construct narrow roads to avoid demands for huge compensations from business proprietors.

The city physical planner, Mr Moses Findru, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that there are several illegal structures being constructed in road reserves as a trick to benefit from government compensation.

"We are left with no option but to narrow the roads which have already been designed for tarmacking. While we are doing this to avoid compensation costs, wider roads would benefit the population that is growing each day," Mr Findru said.

He said due to limited land, the roads have been reduced to 15.5 metres from the recommended 18 to 20 metres.

Mr Findru said they have been constrained by funds to conduct a comprehensive review of the physical planning of the city.

Currently, designs for new roads of Odaa, Pajulu, Awindiri Crescent, Adumini, Go Down, Wadriff and Ociba are complete and await a bidding process .

The projects are being funded by the government and World Bank Uganda Support to Municipality Development (USMID) projects.

Last year, residents on School and Adroa roads that are currently being tarmacked sued the city council for demolishing their houses without compensation.

Court in Arua had to lift the injunction to allow the tarmacking as the council awaits disposal of the main case.

The city clerk, Mr Christopher Kaweesi, at the weekend said they have met resistance from residents.

"Our people don't want us to demolish the illegal structures. We need to engage the communities near the new roads that are ready for tarmacking in order to avoid further delays," Mr Kaweesi said.

He said the newly designed roads should maintain the carriage ways in order to avoid compromising the designs because of increasing traffic and population.

The proprietor of a building on Awindiri Crescent, who preferred anonymity, said: "I even have supporting documents showing that my building plans were approved by the council authorities over 10 years ago when I acquired the land. They did not tell me that my building would be on the road. So I would not allow my house be brought down."

Old council blamed

The previous councils are accused of approving illegal building plans. The city engineer, Mr Anthony Dradria, said: "Some buildings are five metres deep into the road. Some of them have been constructed beyond the mark stones and encroach on the road land. But some of the structures like the wall fences of the affected houses will be demolished."

"It is up to the city councils to settle those to be compensated to avoid any glitches that can lead to cancellation of project by the donors," he added. According to the World Bank, the USMID-funded projects do not cater for compensation.

