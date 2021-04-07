Egypt - Kinshasa Hosted Talks Failed to Achieve Progress On Relaunching Negotiations On GERD

Kinshasa-hosted talks gathering Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan on Addis Ababa's disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), held over the past two days, did not achieve any progress or reach an agreement on relaunching the negotiations, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a press release, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez noted that Ethiopia had refused the Sudanese proposal, backed by Egypt, on forming an international quartet led by DR Congo, which chairs the African Union.

Moreover, Addis Ababa, during the meeting, rejected all proposals and alternatives, offered by Egypt and backed by Sudan, to develop the negotiation process through empowering the participating countries and parties in the negotiations to be observers and partake in offering solutions for the disputed legal and technical issues, Hafez stated.

Ethiopia also refused an Egyptian proposal during the closing session of the ministerial meeting and backed by Sudan by resuming the negotiations led by the Congolese president with the participation of observers, according to the current negotiation mechanism, a matter which proves the flexibility and responsibility of the Egyptian and Sudanese sides, to reach a deal on GERD.

"This anew reflects the absence of the political will of Ethiopia to negotiate in good faith and its desire for procrastination and prevarication by only depending on a formalistic and useless negotiation system, a lamentable approach which the Egyptian side fully aware of," the spokesman explained.

He went on saying that Cairo partook in the Kinshasa-hosted talks to relaunch the negotiations under the leadership of DR Congo, according to a set timetable to reach a just and balanced deal, but the Ethiopian side's stubbornness will complicate the crisis and increase the tensions in the region.

The foreign minister, during the meetings, expressed Egypt's appreciation of the Congolese president's efforts, voicing Cairo's readiness for supporting him to find a solution for the GERD crisis in a way that does not harm the three countries' interests and enhance regional stability.