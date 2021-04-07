Nigeria: Gunmen Set Another Police Facility Ablaze in Imo

The latest attacked occurred in less than 48 hours after the police and the prisons headquarters in Imo State was attacked by unknown gunmen.

Another police station has been set ablaze in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east, barely 48 hours after some gunmen launched a daring attack on the police headquarters in the state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The unknown gunmen on Tuesday attacked the police division in Ehime/Mbano in the state and burnt down some vehicles.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack on the police facility.

The police headquarters and the Correctional Center in Imo were attacked by unknown gunmen on Sunday, with some inmates escaping in the process.

The latest attack occurred few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other government functionaries visited the state to inspect the attacked facilities.

The police spokesperson, Mr Ikeokwu, a superintendent of police, said no life was lost in the latest attack.

"Yes I can confirm to you that the police facility was attacked today by bandits.

"No casualty on the part of police, no loss of arms but three vehicles were burnt in the process," he said.

NAN reported that the attack has brought to five the number of police facilities destroyed in the state between February and April.

They are Obowo, Aboh-Mbaise, Ihite Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano as well as the police headquarters in the state.

There has been spate of attacks on police officers and police facilities lately around the country's South-east and South-south regions.

In the neighbouring Abia State, the state government has imposed curfew in some cities as a preventive measure against another of such attack.

The pro-Biafra group, IPOB, has denied the accusation that it was behind the Sunday's attack on the police headquarters in Imo.

