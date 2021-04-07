Cameroon: Public Health - Secretary of State Alim Hayatou Is No More

He died at the Yaounde General Hospital on April 5, 2021 morning.

His Majesty Alim Hayatou, the Secretary of State to the Minister of Public Health in charge of Epidemics and Pandemics died of cardiac arrest at the Yaounde General Hospital at 10: a.m. on April 5, 2021, his Private Secretary Ousmarou Baba Hassana told Cameroon Tribune.

The general public health family continues to mourn the untimely departure of Alim Hayatou who is Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Health since joining government on September 19, 1996. When the news of his death was announced in the Ministry, consternation, gloom and melancholy characterised the atmosphere with people talking about the sad event in offices and even in corridors. Alim Hayatou's office was void of the traditional hustling and bustling by midday. Only a few workers were seen not doing the usual daily activities but involved in travel and burial arrangements. According to the private Secretary, the corpse of Alim Hayatou who is the Lamidou, traditional ruler of Garoua in the North Region of Cameroon had to be flown into the city by helicopter. The gloomy atmosphere in Alim Hayatou's office was abruptly interrupted by officials of the Judicial Police who did an inventory of the content of the office and sealed it.

His Majesty Alim Hayatou born in 1946, was the Lamidou of Garoua since August 24, 2000. After his primary and secondary education in Garoua, Alim Hayatou went to the National Treasury School in Paris, France in 1971, graduated from the Yaounde School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in 1972, obtained a Masters in Air and Sea Transport in 1987 from the Faculty of Economic Sciences in the University of Aix in Province.

His educational background qualified him for several jobs. Before his appointment as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Health in 1996, he was the Director General of Cameroun Electric Cable (CAMELCAB). He was also a Senior Treasury Inspector and worked in several capacities in the Treasury Department in the Ministry of Finance where he was posted in March 1972 upon graduation from ENAM. Alim Hayatou also worked in CAMAIR where he rose to the position of Director of General Affairs.

As a traditional ruler, Alim Hayatou was the pioneer President of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Cameroon. He was married and a father of six children.