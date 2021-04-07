Liberia: Dillon Identifies With Samaguan

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has identified with Liberian movie actor and comedian Mr. BeyanKessely, commonly known as Samaguan during a meeting on Monday 5 April at the lawmaker's Capitol building office in Monrovia. According to Mr. Dillon, when he heard the rumors of Samaguan being dead, he felt bad and wished it wasn't true.

Prior to Senator Dillon meeting with Samaguan on Monday, social media widely circulated claims that the local actor had passed, but it turned out to be false.

Senator Dillon however told the Liberian actor and his mother who had visited the lawmaker at his office that those who are wishing Samaguan dead will be the first to die.

Subsequently, Senator Dillon presented an Android phone to Samaguan plus L$15,000, urging them to use it while awaiting the end of the month so that he can see them again.

The Liberian movie actor in a live podcast said that he was stabbed by some boys at the "Real for Real" entertainment center on 12th Street in sinkor, a suburb of Monrovia. He said he had about L$500 and the criminals took it away from him. He however cleared the rumors that he was not dead.

Early Sunday morning, 4 April, the death news of Samaguan took over social media here, alleging that he passed after being stabbed by a group of men.