Liberia: Dillon Identifies With Samaguan

6 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel a Tweh And Winston W. Parley

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has identified with Liberian movie actor and comedian Mr. BeyanKessely, commonly known as Samaguan during a meeting on Monday 5 April at the lawmaker's Capitol building office in Monrovia. According to Mr. Dillon, when he heard the rumors of Samaguan being dead, he felt bad and wished it wasn't true.

Prior to Senator Dillon meeting with Samaguan on Monday, social media widely circulated claims that the local actor had passed, but it turned out to be false.

Senator Dillon however told the Liberian actor and his mother who had visited the lawmaker at his office that those who are wishing Samaguan dead will be the first to die.

Subsequently, Senator Dillon presented an Android phone to Samaguan plus L$15,000, urging them to use it while awaiting the end of the month so that he can see them again.

The Liberian movie actor in a live podcast said that he was stabbed by some boys at the "Real for Real" entertainment center on 12th Street in sinkor, a suburb of Monrovia. He said he had about L$500 and the criminals took it away from him. He however cleared the rumors that he was not dead.

Early Sunday morning, 4 April, the death news of Samaguan took over social media here, alleging that he passed after being stabbed by a group of men.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.