Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Periodical Meeting of High Security Council

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defence on Tuesday chaired the periodical meeting of the High Security Council, devoted to the assessment of the country's political and security situation, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defence has chaired on Tuesday 6 April 2021, the periodical meeting of the High Security Council, which examined the country's general situation at the political and security levels," said the communiqué.

"After having listened to the interventions of the High Security Council members on the issues on the agenda, the President of the Republic praised the efforts exerted by the State institutions to prepare for the June 12 legislative elections, urging to take all necessary measures to ensure the success of this voting event," said the same source.

In this regard, "the President of the Republic affirmed that the State will be uncompromising in the face of these divergences, which go beyond the framework of democracy and human rights, giving instructions for the immediate and rigorous application of the law in order to put an end to these non-innocent activities and these unprecedented deviations, in particular with regard to the institutions and symbols of the State, and which try to hinder the democratic and development process in Algeria," the communiqué concluded.